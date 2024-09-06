Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EWA opened at $25.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

