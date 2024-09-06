Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 675 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,450,000 after buying an additional 578,707 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,424,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,226,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 195,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,584,000 after purchasing an additional 167,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,477,000 after buying an additional 99,604 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $408.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $402.42 and a 200 day moving average of $393.68. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $416.55.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.