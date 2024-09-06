Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,742 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,742 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.2 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day moving average is $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.