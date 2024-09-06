Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in IQVIA by 733.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus upgraded shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

NYSE:IQV opened at $248.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

