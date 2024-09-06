Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,083 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,293,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,494 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 461.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,838,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,750,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,212,000 after purchasing an additional 165,103 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BNDX opened at $49.98 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.98.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.