Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Novartis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 536,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,044,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Novartis by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $2,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.38.

Shares of NVS opened at $116.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

