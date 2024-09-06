Founders Financial Securities LLC Increases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,238,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,828,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP opened at $439.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.63 and a 12-month high of $450.35.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,881.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

