Founders Financial Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 16,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,800 shares of company stock worth $7,145,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $63.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.07. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.