Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,574,132,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth about $294,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 14.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,606,000 after buying an additional 238,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,319,917,000 after buying an additional 238,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $187,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total value of $474,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,472 shares of company stock worth $6,154,812. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $821.74 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93. The company has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $799.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $794.75.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.04 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $876.71.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

