Founders Financial Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,746 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,781,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,246,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.7% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,048,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

