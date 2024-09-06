Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,034,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8 %

XOM stock opened at $113.19 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.99 and a 200-day moving average of $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $446.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Get Our Latest Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.