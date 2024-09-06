Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Increased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4,117.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 107,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $78.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

