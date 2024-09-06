Harfst & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

XOM opened at $113.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.66. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $446.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

