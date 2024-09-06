Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,194.9% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 237,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,190,000 after acquiring an additional 218,949 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,915,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $397.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.21 and a 200-day moving average of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

