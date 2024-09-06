Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Boosted by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.11% of Honeywell International worth $157,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $202.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

