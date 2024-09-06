Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 76.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $62,323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,900,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,437 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,638,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,729,000 after acquiring an additional 505,942 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 40.6% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,221,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,606,000 after acquiring an additional 352,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $32.11 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.