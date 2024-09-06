iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,216,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129,278 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.95% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $179,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $42.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $44.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

