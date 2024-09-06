Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238,112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,294,000 after buying an additional 17,908,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth about $282,100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,510,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 16,051.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,813,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Shares of KVUE opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

