Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,016 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 129.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Nucor by 208.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.43.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock opened at $139.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $138.64 and a 52-week high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

