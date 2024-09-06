Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 36.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 171,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,740 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 773.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 43,488 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 101.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,010,000 after buying an additional 161,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CAH opened at $111.74 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.82 and a twelve month high of $116.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.86.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.506 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.45.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,184.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cardinal Health news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,184.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,467.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

