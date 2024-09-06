Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:FNGG)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:FNGG – Free Report) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 1.11% of Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNGG opened at $128.93 on Friday. Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.43. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 million, a PE ratio of 77.70 and a beta of 3.37.

Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares (FNGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE FANG 20 index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index consists of FANG stocks and other growth stocks of technology and tech-enabled companies. FNGG was launched on Sep 30, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:FNGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.