Larson Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TNF LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

JHMM opened at $57.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.82. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $59.04. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.2381 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

