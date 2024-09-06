Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 204.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,435,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 962.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after buying an additional 2,209,043 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,643,000 after buying an additional 1,842,226 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,741,218,000 after buying an additional 1,578,669 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Phillips 66 Price Performance
PSX opened at $128.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $174.08.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
