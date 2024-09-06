Larson Financial Group LLC Has $398,000 Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 945.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,884,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,348,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,841,659,000 after buying an additional 2,170,219 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,292,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,786,000 after buying an additional 1,659,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,542,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,242,956,000 after buying an additional 1,042,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A opened at $138.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $283,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $283,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,916 shares of company stock worth $2,557,230 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.60.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

