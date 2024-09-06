Larson Financial Group LLC Has $505,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of XEL opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $64.25.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

