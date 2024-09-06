Larson Financial Group LLC Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.29.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $728.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.15 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $798.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $750.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

