Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Leidos in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the second quarter valued at $550,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $155.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $159.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.58 and its 200 day moving average is $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.08.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

