Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $410.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $443.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.46. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.05 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DPZ

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.