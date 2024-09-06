Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,852 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,742 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,374 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $118.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.