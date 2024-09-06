Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,794,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

Clorox Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $164.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.37 and a 200 day moving average of $142.82. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $165.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 85.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

