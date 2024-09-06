Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2,003.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 9.4% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $700,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

TT stock opened at $342.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $363.15. The company has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $338.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.22.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.29.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

