Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,094,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,325 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,493,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 487.2% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,354,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,505,000 after buying an additional 1,124,143 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,823,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after buying an additional 828,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,319,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF opened at $36.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

