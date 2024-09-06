Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.1% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.4% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,587,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.16.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $256.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.59 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.40. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.83, a PEG ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the sale, the president now owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

