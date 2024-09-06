Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 2,690 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.12% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 62.6% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Price Performance

AVRE stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.06. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

