Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 6,789 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,789 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,186,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,528 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Intel by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,780,706,000 after acquiring an additional 475,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $2,424,202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,759,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.76. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

