Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 92 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,766 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37,250.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,140 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,342 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,313.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,989 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,880 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $22,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $214.85 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $239.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.42%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DKS. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.43.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

