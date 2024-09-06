Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AT&T alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 44,246 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.4% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 39,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 33.2% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 615,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:T opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $148.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.