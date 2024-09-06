Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.53.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $659,925.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,925.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,377. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $228.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.04 and a 200 day moving average of $210.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.815 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

