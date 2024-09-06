Morgan Stanley Lowers Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $80.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.63.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR stock opened at $68.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.65 and a 200-day moving average of $115.69. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $151.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $779,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,803,000 after buying an additional 640,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

