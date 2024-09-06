Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUSC. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 51,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NUSC opened at $41.04 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

