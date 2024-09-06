Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 200 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $238,000. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

ED opened at $103.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ED. Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.65.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

