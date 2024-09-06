Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,101 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,649,919,000 after buying an additional 3,062,441 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,674,646 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $383,028,000 after purchasing an additional 403,355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in HP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,172,444 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $306,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in HP by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,402,432 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $294,253,000 after purchasing an additional 287,861 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $187,264,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. HP’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer maker to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Citigroup raised their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

