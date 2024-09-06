Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $1,417,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 109,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MANH. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.43.

Shares of MANH opened at $252.82 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.97 and a fifty-two week high of $267.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.29.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

