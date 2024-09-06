Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 82,333.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,278,000 after purchasing an additional 137,583 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,196,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,642,000 after acquiring an additional 101,744 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Paycom Software by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,925,000 after acquiring an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 626,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,709,000 after acquiring an additional 79,299 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Paycom Software Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $156.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.61. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $294.52.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $281,619.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,062,708 shares in the company, valued at $442,316,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,143 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,915. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.