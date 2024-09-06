Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Position Reduced by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,705.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,705.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $117.78 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.95 and a 52-week high of $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.58. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

