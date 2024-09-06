Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $81.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average of $71.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PEG

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.