RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Stake Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,843 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of RB Global worth $36,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RB Global in the 4th quarter worth about $900,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global Stock Performance

RBA opened at $83.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $87.45.

RB Global Increases Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $256,650.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $241,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,638.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $256,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,841.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,216 in the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. CIBC started coverage on RB Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on RB Global in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

