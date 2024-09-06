Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,633 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of GoDaddy worth $40,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.08.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GoDaddy stock opened at $152.99 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.15 and a 52 week high of $167.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.14.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $906,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,686,868.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $906,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,686,868.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $141,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,374.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,368 shares of company stock worth $4,439,167 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.