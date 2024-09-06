Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,226 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Veralto worth $46,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $2,127,330,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $528,018,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $266,143,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Veralto during the first quarter valued at $237,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLTO opened at $109.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion and a PE ratio of 33.78. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $112.77.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $83,658.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,089.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $83,658.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,089.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,514,381.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,096 shares of company stock worth $2,772,707. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLTO shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.46.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

