RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 34.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $119.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.03. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $123.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $159.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

